Charlotte 2025 Spring Dance Concert April 10-12

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

April 10th, 11th, and 12th at 7:30pm and the 13th at 2:00pm.

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the Spring Dance Concert, featuring student performers in choreography by faculty Audrey Baran, Tod Kubo, and Kim Jones and guest artist James Kopecky of Charlotte Ballet.

Buy tickets here– tickets are $8-$18. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

