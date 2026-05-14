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Central Piedmont Brightspace Sessions Help Students Start The Semester Ready To Succeed

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The library is offering virtual and in-person instructional sessions to help students feel confident using Brightspace before the semester begins. 

Who should attend 

  • New curriculum students who want to be prepared for online coursework 
  • Students who want a refresher on Brightspace tools and features 

What students will learn 

  • Navigate Brightspace 
  • Opt in for email notifications 
  • Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app 
  • Take quizzes 
  • Upload assignments 
  • Post in discussions 
  • Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity 

Virtual session 

In-person session 

  • Date: Wednesday, May 20
  • Time: 3:30–5 p.m. 
  • Location: Central Campus, Room 2180, Hagemeyer Library inside the Parr Center 
  • Registration: Required — https://cpcc.libcal.com/event/16639178 

The bottom line 

  • These sessions provide hands-on guidance to help students start the semester ready to succeed in Brightspace. 

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