Central Piedmont Brightspace Sessions Help Students Start The Semester Ready To Succeed

The library is offering virtual and in-person instructional sessions to help students feel confident using Brightspace before the semester begins.

Who should attend

New curriculum students who want to be prepared for online coursework

Students who want a refresher on Brightspace tools and features

What students will learn

Navigate Brightspace

Opt in for email notifications

Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app

Take quizzes

Upload assignments

Post in discussions

Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity

Virtual session

Date: Saturday, May 16

Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Online via Microsoft Teams

Registration: Required — https://cpcc.libcal.com/event/16636754

In-person session

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 3:30–5 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Room 2180, Hagemeyer Library inside the Parr Center

Registration: Required — https://cpcc.libcal.com/event/16639178

The bottom line

These sessions provide hands-on guidance to help students start the semester ready to succeed in Brightspace.

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