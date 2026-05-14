Central Piedmont Brightspace Sessions Help Students Start The Semester Ready To Succeed
The library is offering virtual and in-person instructional sessions to help students feel confident using Brightspace before the semester begins.
Who should attend
- New curriculum students who want to be prepared for online coursework
- Students who want a refresher on Brightspace tools and features
What students will learn
- Navigate Brightspace
- Opt in for email notifications
- Download and use the Brightspace Pulse app
- Take quizzes
- Upload assignments
- Post in discussions
- Complete the Enrollment Verification Activity
Virtual session
- Date: Saturday, May 16
- Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Location: Online via Microsoft Teams
- Registration: Required — https://cpcc.libcal.com/event/16636754
In-person session
- Date: Wednesday, May 20
- Time: 3:30–5 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Room 2180, Hagemeyer Library inside the Parr Center
- Registration: Required — https://cpcc.libcal.com/event/16639178
The bottom line
- These sessions provide hands-on guidance to help students start the semester ready to succeed in Brightspace.