Charlotte Football 2026 Ticket Sales Packages Available Now

Charlotte Football offers a variety of ticket packages to catch all the action on the gridiron in 2026. With season ticket sales available now, Charlotte is also announcing its timeline for flex plans, group tickets, away game tickets, and single game tickets to go on sale in May and June.

Head coach Tim Albin enters his second season at the helm of the Niners program with a revamped roster and renewed excitement as he continues to build a sustainable winning culture in the Queen City.

A proven winner over the course of his career, Albin led Ohio to three consecutive 10-win seasons before taking over at Charlotte. He guided the Bobcats to a seven-win improvement in his second season in Athens and has a NAIA National Championship (1999) on his resume while at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

2026 SCHEDULE NOTES

The Niners begin the 2026 season at home against The Citadel on Sept. 5 before hitting the road in back-to-back weeks at Ole Miss (Sept. 12) and App State (Sept. 19). The non-conference portion of the schedule wraps up a week later when Louisiana visits Jerry Richardson Stadium in the last weekend of September (Sept. 26 – Family Weekend).

American play opens at home against Memphis Oct. 3 (Niner Nation Week Homecoming) before consecutive road games at North Texas (Oct. 10) and Temple (Oct. 17), leading into Charlotte’s bye week. The Niners’ only weekday game comes heading out of the bye when Tulane visits Friday, Oct. 30.

The Green and White start the final month of the regular season with a game at UAB (Nov. 7) before returning home to host East Carolina the following week (Nov. 14). The final road game of the season takes Charlotte out to Tulsa Nov. 21 before finishing out the slate with Navy on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 28 – Military Appreciation).

Game times and additional activations around each game will be announced at a later date.

2026 CHARLOTTE FOOTBALL THEME DAYS

Charlotte previously announced three theme days for the 2026 football season at Jerry Richardson Stadium with the annual Niner Nation Week Homecoming set for Saturday, Oct. 3 against Memphis. The Niners will host its Family Weekend game Saturday, Sept. 26 when it welcomes Louisiana to the Queen City and also are scheduled to honor military personnel Saturday, Nov. 28 as part of their Military Appreciation promotion around a home contest against Navy.

Fans can donate tickets to support local heroes and community agencies with our Seats for Service program HERE. For $10 each, you can help us provide tickets to those deserving individuals.

Saturday, Sept. 26 – vs. Louisiana (Family Weekend)

Saturday, Oct. 3 – vs. Memphis (Niner Nation Week Homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 28 – vs. Navy (Military Appreciation)

SECURE YOUR SEASON TICKETS NOW

Season tickets for 2026 are currently on sale. Both renewals and new purchases are available HERE. Please contact the 49ers Ticket Office at niner@charlotte.edu or at 704-687-4949 with any questions regarding ticket information.

NEW PREMIUM SPACE AT JERRY RICHARDSON STADIUM COMING IN 2027

Renovations are currently underway at Jerry Richardson Stadium and will introduce premium seating inventory including suites, loge boxes, ledge seating, and indoor club, and an east and west deck patio space for the 2027 season.

Fans who would like to receive the latest information and on-sale details should register at Charlotte49ers.com/StadiumExpansion. For additional information regarding premium seating, please contact Jason Matteson at jmattes1@charlotte.edu.

2026 FOOTBALL TICKET SALES TIMELINE

Date – Event/Milestone

Monday, May 18 – Flex Plans Presale

(Season Ticket Holders & 49er Club Members)

Tuesday, May 19 – Flex Plans Public On-Sale

Tuesday, June 2 – Group Tickets On-Sale

Monday, June 15 – Away + Single Game Presale

(Season Ticket Holders & 49er Club Members)

Tuesday, June 16 – Away + Single Game Public On-Sale