Central Piedmont STEM Tank Season 9 Highlighted Student Innovation And Focused On Real Problems

Students sharpened real-world research and presentation skills during STEM Tank Season 9, a campus competition focused on solving real problems.

The big picture

Forty students competed on Friday, Apr. 17.

Students presented research proposals addressing challenges on campus or in the surrounding community.

Projects were evaluated by a panel of professional judges.

What students gained

Critical-thinking skills through applied research

Communication and presentation skills

Professional development experience through workshops and mentoring

How it worked

Students developed research-based solutions over the course of the program.

Teams pitched their proposals during the final competition.

Judges included: Mr. Earl Alexander Mrs. Laura Tucker Mr. Austin Perez Mr. Jordan Bertke



Winners

First place

Project: The ReZO

Students: Eliezer Valladolid, Iceland Alston, Justin Marquis and Sucheta Dharmarajula

Student leader: David Diza

Research mentor: Mrs. Serenity Stokes

Second place

Project: Automated Waste Sorter

Students: Fedor Fedorov, Darwin Iglesias and Carol Batidzirai

Student leader: Bless Langmia

Research mentor: Dr. Heather Song

Third place

Project: SuperVAC

Students: Evan Morgan, Kevin Martinez, Nathan Matuasilua and Luis Sanchez Grimaldo

Student leader: Marino Marte

Research mentor: Dr. Carl Arrington

The bottom line

STEM Tank Season 9 highlighted student innovation while building skills that translate directly to academic and career success.

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