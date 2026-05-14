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Central Piedmont STEM Tank Season 9 Highlighted Student Innovation And Focused On Real Problems

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Students sharpened real-world research and presentation skills during STEM Tank Season 9, a campus competition focused on solving real problems. 

The big picture 

  • Forty students competed on Friday, Apr. 17. 
  • Students presented research proposals addressing challenges on campus or in the surrounding community. 
  • Projects were evaluated by a panel of professional judges. 

What students gained 

  • Critical-thinking skills through applied research 
  • Communication and presentation skills 
  • Professional development experience through workshops and mentoring 

How it worked 

  • Students developed research-based solutions over the course of the program. 
  • Teams pitched their proposals during the final competition. 
  • Judges included:
    • Mr. Earl Alexander 
    • Mrs. Laura Tucker 
    • Mr. Austin Perez 
    • Mr. Jordan Bertke 

Winners 

First place 

  • Project: The ReZO 
  • Students: Eliezer Valladolid, Iceland Alston, Justin Marquis and Sucheta Dharmarajula 
  • Student leader: David Diza 
  • Research mentor: Mrs. Serenity Stokes 

Second place 

  • Project: Automated Waste Sorter 
  • Students: Fedor Fedorov, Darwin Iglesias and Carol Batidzirai 
  • Student leader: Bless Langmia 
  • Research mentor: Dr. Heather Song 

Third place 

  • Project: SuperVAC 
  • Students: Evan Morgan, Kevin Martinez, Nathan Matuasilua and Luis Sanchez Grimaldo 
  • Student leader: Marino Marte 
  • Research mentor: Dr. Carl Arrington 

The bottom line 

  • STEM Tank Season 9 highlighted student innovation while building skills that translate directly to academic and career success. 

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