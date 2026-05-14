Most Distinguished Student Leaders Of The Year Recognized At The Charlotte Honors And Awards Ceremony

UNC Charlotte recently honored its most dedicated student leaders during the annual Honors and Awards Ceremony, recognizing students whose service, leadership and commitment shaped the campus community throughout the year.

The University Commendations for Leadership and Service are presented to an elite group of graduating seniors in recognition of their outstanding leadership and commitment to the campus community. Their contributions help enrich the college experience for fellow students and help develop good citizens and stewards for the future.

Here are this year’s recipients:

Patrick Bonna is graduating with a degree in finance. He is the founder and CEO of Crossovers for Christ and served as vice president of the Zeta Delta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., as well as second vice president of the NPHC. He has held leadership roles in the Ghanaian Student Association, Order of Omega and Gamma Iota Sigma, and earned two national awards.

Maria Eduarda Cramer Filgueiras de Resende Silva is graduating with double degrees in data science and international business. She served two terms as Model UN president and has been a peer‑advising leader, UCAE tutor and senior peer advisor. Eduarda founded the Brazilian Student Association, is part of the Global Engagement Scholars Program, studied abroad in Sicily and was selected for the European University for Customized Education program.

Madison File is graduating with double degrees in chemistry and psychology. As a Levine Scholar, she helped raise more than $15,000 for Levine Children’s Hospital through Dance Marathon and is this year’s Civic Newman Fellow. File is an accomplished researcher, presenting nationally, co‑authoring oncology publications and securing grant funding for campus health initiatives.

Isaiah Grayson will earn his master’s degree in public administration in August. As a two‑term student body president and member of the Board of Trustees, he has championed student interests at the highest level. He is a founding father of the Kappa Kappa chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, created the Charlotte Poker Club and served as a research assistant for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. Grayson led the creation of the Freedom of Expression Tunnel and oversaw the largest voter turnout in SGA history.

Dawson Jarman is graduating with a degree in biology. A member of the Eta Psi chapter of Kappa Delta, she also served as Panhellenic Association president and was named Sorority Woman of the Year. Jarman has been a resident advisor, Jamil Niner Pantry volunteer and participant in Leadership Fellows and Executive Leadership programs. She also served on the Student Health Advisory Board.

Macy Klein is graduating with a degree in computer science. She has served as president and vice president of the Beta Kappa chapter of Alpha Omega Epsilon and as vice president of external affairs for the Independent Greek Council. Klein was head lifeguard and instructor for University Recreation, earning Lifeguard Instructor of the Year, and served on the Safety Training and Education Committee. She is a member of Order of Omega and a Special Olympics coach.

Kamryn Latino is graduating with a degree in business administration. She served as director of philanthropy and president of the Zeta Gamma chapter of Alpha Delta Pi. Latino launched the Greater Charlotte Gala, raising $44,000 for Ronald McDonald House, and led Hurricane Helene relief efforts for Operation Airdrop, earning her the National Collegiate Philanthropy Volunteer award. She is also co-founder of Greenway Girls.

Megan Mitchem is graduating in December with a Ph.D. in biological sciences. She has served as an industry liaison and trainee for the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Science and organized the 2025 Biomedical Sciences Symposium. Mitchem has been treasurer of the Charlotte Parent organization, president of the Society for Advancement of Hispanics, Chicanos and Native Americans in Science and is a first author in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Zack Lowell is graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served as student coordinator for the SERVE Team and as a Wilderness First Aid‑certified lead for Venture Outdoor Leadership. Lowell led the design of a one‑handed keyboard for the Biomedical Engineering Society to improve accessibility. He has facilitated groups at the Challenge Course, mentored peers as a peer‑advising leader in Emerging Leaders and served as a Housing Ambassador team lead.

Eunice Okyere is a first‑generation student graduating with degrees in economics and health systems management. She has served as a financial wellness coach, VITA site coordinator and First‑Gen Investors tutor. Okyere also served on the Dean’s Student Leadership Council, the Student Activities Fees Commission and as president of the Ghanaian Student Association. A founding member of EmpowerHer: Black Women in Business, she also served as vice president of the Black Organization Alliance Board and is an inductee of Tri‑Alpha and Phi Beta Delta.

Christopher Ortega Saavedra is a first‑generation student and Marine Corps veteran graduating with a degree in biology. He founded the Pre‑Health Student Alliance and the Pre‑Pharmacy Student Association, where he helped secure an Early Assurance Program partnership with the UNC Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Saavedra is a member of Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, Inc., and has conducted research on SNARE proteins and uncharacterized ORF genes as an honors undergraduate researcher in the Chi Lab.

Emily Pierce is graduating with a degree in writing, rhetoric and digital studies. She served as chair of the Student Niner Media Board, earning the 2025 Media Board Award, and secured $40,000 for a space‑renovation study through the Student Activities Fees Commission. Pierce has been a writing tutor, LEAD Team senior mentor and STARS coordinator in Leadership Fellows. She also supported early childhood literacy with the Black Child Development Institute of North Carolina and was selected as one of the 2025 Niner 9.

Brandon Pulliam is graduating with a degree in marketing. He has been a participant, two‑time peer‑advising leader and external coordinator for the Emerging Leaders program. As a CO‑LAB navigator intern, Pulliam supported the launch and development of the CO‑LAB space. He served as secretary of the Association of Black Entrepreneurs and Creators, a resident advisor, a two‑year member of the SERVE Team and is an inductee of Omicron Delta Kappa.

Ajay Divakar Sudhir is graduating with a degree in computer science. He served as president of the Association for Computing Machinery and organized the CCI Startup Hackathon. Sudhir serves as vice president of Charlotte AI Research, is a published researcher and Bank of America Scholar, and served on the Dean’s Advisory Board and CCI Student Council.

Lexue Zhao is graduating in December with double degrees in accounting and finance. She served as president of Phi Sigma Pi, co‑president of Gamma Iota Sigma and treasurer of Beta Alpha Psi. Zhao has been active in the Women’s Leadership Development Program, the SERVE Team and as a photographer for the Niner Times. She was named the 2025 UNC Charlotte Student Employee of the Year for her work at the Popp Martin Student Union.

The Derrick Griffith Servant Leader Award was established to honor the memory and legacy of alumnus Derrick Griffith, who was an active student and community leader dedicated to the service and mentorship of others. This award is given to a first-generation college student of junior or senior standing.

This year’s Derrick Griffith recipient is Erik Contreras Valdivia. Valdivia is graduating with a degree in electrical engineering. He is a first-generation college student who has been a transformative force within the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, where he has served as president, vice president, treasurer and marketing chair.

As president of the student organization, he raised $8,000 to send 10 members to the 2023 SHPE National Convention and helped spearhead a $25,000 fundraising campaign, expanding the national convention opportunity to 34 members in 2024. Valdivia is also a member of the Gamma Iota chapter of Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity Inc. and participates in student success mentor training through Mentor Collective, which pairs new Niners with current students to foster connection and belonging.

Chuck Lynch Leadership Award

The Chuck Lynch Leadership Award is presented in honor of former Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Chuck Lynch, who served the University with distinction for 34 years. This award recognizes student leadership in building relationships and programs while also mentoring others to reach their maximum potential.

This year’s Chuck Lynch Leadership Award winner is Yesenia Garcia. Garcia is a double major in marketing analytics and Spanish. She served as a financial wellness coach for Niner Finances and was involved in Women in Business, Leadership Fellows and the Association of Latino Professionals for America. Garcia also became the youngest president in the history of the Latinx Student Union.

As the founder of the El Primer Paso College Panel, Garcia created a bilingual bridge for high school students in her hometown, ensuring the next generation of scholars had the tools to navigate the transition to college. Her impact continued as organizational director within the Alpha Lambda chapter of Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority Inc., where her strategic initiatives improved chapter performance by 50% and increased new‑member retention by 30%.

The Chancellor’s Awards are designated for one undergraduate and one graduate student leader in recognition of their outstanding leadership, academic excellence and commitment to the campus community. Their contributions help enrich the college experience for fellow students and help develop good citizens and stewards for the future.

Nita Khanal is the graduate recipient, graduating with a doctorate in infrastructure and environmental systems. A recipient of the Joanna R. Baker Memorial Graduate Fellowship, Khanal’s research contributions are matched by her dedication to teaching. She is a two-time finalist for the Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant Award and has served as a mentor in the classroom and a leader in the Civil and Environmental Engineering lab, earning the title of Outstanding Research Assistant, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, in 2025.

Khanal also founded the Nepalese Student Association, growing the organization from eight students to nearly 100 members. Under her leadership, she spearheaded Nepal’s first participation in the International Festival’s Parade of Nations. She is also the founder and secretary of the Graduate Student Organization of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the first of its kind in the department. Her efforts doubled available conference travel funding, ensuring her fellow researchers have the resources to present their work globally.

Daphne‑Lorraine Chinfloo is the undergraduate recipient and has been a leader whose impact is measured by the voices she has empowered and the systems she has strengthened. Chinfloo was recognized as both a Niblock Scholar and a Gilman Scholar, the latter supporting her representation of the University in Taiwan. She served as a resident advisor for three years and worked as a Niner Guide and a mentor for Students Achieving First‑Year Excellence, where she was named Mentee of the Year. She is also a graduate of the Emerging Leaders and LeaderShape programs.

Chinfloo leaves a transformative legacy through her leadership of the Black Student Union, rising from freshman representative to president. Under her guidance, the BSU became a hub of campuswide collaboration, and the shift in culture led to the organization being recognized as the 2025 Student Organization of the Year and receiving the Organizational Excellence Award for two consecutive years.

Bonnie E. Cone Leadership Award

The Bonnie E. Cone Leadership Award is presented to a member of the graduating class whose leadership, scholarship and service to the University embodies the spirit of Bonnie E. Cone, the founder of the University. The funding for this award is provided by UNC Charlotte alumni who served as student leaders during their tenure on campus.

This year’s Bonnie E. Cone recipient is Noorkaran Chima. She is graduating with double bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology. Chima is a Levine Scholar and Truman Scholar nominee whose academic curiosity has taken her to South Africa and Spain. Her independent research on Spain’s climate change policy was accepted for presentation at the 2026 National Conference on Undergraduate Research, marking her as one of the university’s premier undergraduate scholars.

Chima founded and served as president of the Punjabi and Sikh Student Association, growing the organization to more than 25 members in its first year. She also served as editor-in-chief of ETHEL, the university’s undergraduate research journal. Beyond the classroom, Chima logged more than 250 hours as a Niner Guide, leading tours and sharing the university’s story with prospective students and families. She is currently leading an engagement project in partnership with the nonprofit Center 360, establishing workshops and field trips to introduce local CMS students to civic institutions.

Together, the honorees represent students whose dedication, initiative and service leave a lasting impact on the UNC Charlotte community.

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