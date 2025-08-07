Thursday, August 7, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Campus Bookstores Offer More Than Books To Students

CStandard

Central Piedmont Campus Stores are here to support students with more than textbooks — think coffee, snacks, school supplies, and more.

What You Need to Know

Shop in-store or online — serving Central Piedmont and the greater Charlotte community

  • Campus Stores located at:
  • Central Campus
  • Cato Campus
  • Levine Campus
  • Smart lockers available for pickup at:
  • Harris Campus
  • Harper Campus
  • Merancas Campus

Use your financial aid in-store

Free shipping on orders over $50

Fall Store Hours

Aug. 4 – Aug. 15
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16
Central & Levine Campus: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Week of Aug. 18
  • Central Campus:
  • Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cato Campus:
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Levine Campus:
Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 23
Central Campus only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 25 – End of Semester
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grab a coffee, pick up your books, and get set for fall. Need more info? Visit the  Campus Stores website or stop by your nearest location.

MORE >>>