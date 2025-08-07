Central Piedmont Campus Bookstores Offer More Than Books To Students

Central Piedmont Campus Stores are here to support students with more than textbooks — think coffee, snacks, school supplies, and more.

What You Need to Know

Shop in-store or online — serving Central Piedmont and the greater Charlotte community

Campus Stores located at:

Central Campus

Cato Campus

Levine Campus

Smart lockers available for pickup at:

Harris Campus

Harper Campus

Merancas Campus

Use your financial aid in-store

Free shipping on orders over $50

Fall Store Hours

Aug. 4 – Aug. 15

Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 16

Central & Levine Campus: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Week of Aug. 18

Central Campus:

Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cato Campus:

Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Levine Campus:

Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 23

Central Campus only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 25 – End of Semester

Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grab a coffee, pick up your books, and get set for fall. Need more info? Visit the Campus Stores website or stop by your nearest location.

