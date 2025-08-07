Central Piedmont Campus Bookstores Offer More Than Books To Students
Central Piedmont Campus Stores are here to support students with more than textbooks — think coffee, snacks, school supplies, and more.
What You Need to Know
Shop in-store or online — serving Central Piedmont and the greater Charlotte community
- Campus Stores located at:
- Central Campus
- Cato Campus
- Levine Campus
- Smart lockers available for pickup at:
- Harris Campus
- Harper Campus
- Merancas Campus
Use your financial aid in-store
Free shipping on orders over $50
Fall Store Hours
Aug. 4 – Aug. 15
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 16
Central & Levine Campus: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Week of Aug. 18
- Central Campus:
- Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cato Campus:
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Levine Campus:
Mon. – Thu.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 23
Central Campus only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mon., Aug. 25 – End of Semester
Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Grab a coffee, pick up your books, and get set for fall. Need more info? Visit the Campus Stores website or stop by your nearest location.