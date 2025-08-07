Delicious New Eats At Central Piedmont In August

Starting Mon., Aug. 11

Delicious new specials are dropping across campus this month — here’s what’s on the menu!

Central Campus, Parr Center, Hen & Steer

Shrimp Po’Boy – $8.99

Make it a combo – Add fries and a fountain drink for $3.99



All Campus Locations, Catalyst Coffee Bar

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Frappe (12 oz.) – $4.75

Raspberry White Chocolate Crème Frappe (12 oz., coffee-free) – $4.75

Available during regular cafe hours — swing by and treat yourself.

