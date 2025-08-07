Friday, August 8, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Delicious New Eats At Central Piedmont In August

CStandard

Starting Mon., Aug. 11
Delicious new specials are dropping across campus this month — here’s what’s on the menu!

Central Campus, Parr Center, Hen & Steer

  • Shrimp Po’Boy – $8.99
  • Make it a combo – Add fries and a fountain drink for $3.99

All Campus Locations, Catalyst Coffee Bar

  • Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Frappe (12 oz.) – $4.75
  • Raspberry White Chocolate Crème Frappe (12 oz., coffee-free) – $4.75

Available during regular cafe hours — swing by and treat yourself.

MORE >>>