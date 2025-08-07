Golf Coaches Association of America Recognize Charlotte Men’s Golf

Charlotte Men’s Golf was named to the PLATFORM Golf All-Academic Team list, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Tuesday. A GCAA record 292 schools across six divisions earned a PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Award, which recognizes teams who finished above a 3.0 GPA.

Last week, Justin Matthews , a finance major with a 3.57 GPA, was named a Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar presented by the GCAA. His 71.30 season stroke average was the fourth best in program history, which earned himself AAC All-Conference honors along with Seb Cave and Daniel Boone, Jr. At the Gators Invitational, Matthews finished in second place and shot a 202 in the tournament, tied for the second-best individual score through 54 holes in Charlotte Men’s Golf history. His second-round score of 64 tied the program record while Cave did the same at the Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate.

Charlotte’s 2025 fall schedule will be released soon, as the 49ers look to build off last season’s American Conference Championship and trip to the NCAA Regionals.

