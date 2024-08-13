Central Piedmont Career Services Helps Navigate Big Decisions

Feeling a little lost when it comes to choosing your major?

Don’t stress—Central Piedmont’s Career Services is here to help you navigate this big decision!

Schedule a session with one of its friendly career counselors through Handshake .

. Counselors are available both in-person at every campus and virtually, so you can choose the option that works best for you!

Visit the Choosing a Program of Study page to explore different majors and narrow down your options.

page to explore different majors and narrow down your options. This resource is packed with tips and steps to help you make an informed decision about your career path.

Need More Help?

For any questions or additional support, don’t hesitate to reach out to Career Services at career.services@cpcc.edu or give a call at 704-330-6551. They’re here to guide you every step of the way!

Choosing your major is a big step, but with the right resources and support, you can make the decision with confidence. Get started on your journey today!

