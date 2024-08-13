Queens University’s Coach Jen Brown Adds Incredible Asset To Staff

Queens University of Charlotte Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jen Brown has announced the addition of Denisha Hall to the coaching staff. Hall joins the Royals Family after years working in the Clinton College athletic department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denisha Hall to our women’s basketball coaching staff,” said Head Coach Jen Brown. “As a former student-athlete, Denisha brings invaluable experience and insight to our program. Her dedication to player development and her passion for the game make her an incredible asset to our team. Denisha is hard-working and committed to helping our athletes reach their full potential both on and off the court. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on our program.”

Before coming to the Queen City, Hall spent a season as an assistant coach for the Clinton College Women’s Basketball team. Prior to coaching, she worked as the assistant to the Athletic Director of Clinton College where she assisted with day-to-day operations of the athletic department and game day management for all sports. Hall also has served as a mentor and coach for athletes as the Basketball Trainer for Ice Youth Athletic Training for the past eight years.

“I’m thankful to Coach Brown for this opportunity to join her staff,” said Hall. “Charlotte is home away from home so I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work within the Queens community. I can’t wait to get started and make our mark in the ASUN”

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow Queens Women’s Soccer on Twitter and Instagram for news and updates throughout the season. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics on social media to stay up to date on all the Royals sports in action.

MORE >>>