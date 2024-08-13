Sharon L. Gaber Hosting Charlotte’s Breakfast With The Chancellor Sessions

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber will host four Breakfast with the Chancellor sessions for faculty and staff during the 2024-25 academic year, starting Thursday, Sept. 5.



These informal sessions give Gaber an opportunity to hear what’s on the minds of UNC Charlotte faculty and staff, answer questions and discuss topics of interest with them.



Each monthly session will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There is no formal agenda, and a complimentary breakfast will be provided to all participants.

Breakfast with the Chancellor dates are:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Jan. 23

Wednesday, March 19

Faculty and staff who are interested in attending a session are asked to sign up through an online form. Space is limited. Participants will be selected and notified prior to the event.

The Lunch with the Chancellor series for students also is returning this academic year.

