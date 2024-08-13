Zoe Leigh Turner’s Thesis Exhibit At Charlotte’s Student Union Art Gallery

UNC Charlotte Art & Art History student Zoe Leigh Turner has an exhibition of her honors thesis, “(in) Visible,” currently on view in the Student Union Art Gallery.

On view now through August 30, “(in) Visible” is a photographic exploration of mental health through a gothic horror lens. The exhibition features large format photographs taken with the view camera + 4×5 B&W film.

Join Zoe this Thursday, August 15, at 5 PM for an artist reception.

The Student Union Art Gallery strives to create a visual dialogue for student life using exhibitions as both a means of expression and a learning environment. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 10 AM to 9 PM. Check it out!

