Charlotte Dance Professor Ashley Tate Leads Workshop At Hip Hop Studies Network

Congratulations to dance professor Ashley Tate, who led a research presentation/workshop earlier this summer at the Seventh Annual Meeting of the European Hip Hop Studies Network at the University College Cork in Cork, Ireland.

Her presentation was entitled: “Finding Vision and Voice Through Hip Hop Dance.”

In this workshop, Ashley says the attendees “explored fundamental principles of Hip Hop culture, including community, connection, and attitude, through the vehicle of music and dance.”

Participants also learned what it means to use Hip Hop dance and music “to move within, beyond, and against the world.”

The European Hip Hop Studies Network recognizes Hip Hop as “an organic intellectual arts practice and critically minded culture, building upon that foundation through workshops, conversations, performances, keynotes, scholarship, and fellowship.”

Ashley’s conference attendance was funded by a grant from the UNC Charlotte Free Expression & Constructive Dialogue Task Force, the Department of Dance, and support from Ashley’s family, friends, and colleagues.

