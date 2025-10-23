Central Piedmont CASA Club Supports Breast Cancer Survivors

During fall break, members of the Cosmetic Arts & Science Association (CASA Club) at Central Piedmont Community College dedicated their time to supporting breast cancer survivors and fighters through two meaningful events.

Slumber party spa night at the Pink House

CASA Club volunteers hosted a slumber party–style spa night at the Carolina Breast Friends Pink House to create a relaxing and joyful experience for women who are currently battling or have survived breast cancer.

Volunteers arrived in pajamas to set a cozy, welcoming tone

Activities included face masks, mini manicures, DIY scalp oils, and hand scrubs

The event focused on building community and offering comfort through self-care

Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK 5K

CASA Club also participated in the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK 5K, a walk to raise awareness and celebrate breast cancer warriors.

Members created beaded bracelets to hand out during the event

A handmade encouragement poster was displayed to uplift participants

The walk served as a powerful reminder of solidarity and support

Why it matters:

CASA Club continues to show how student-led initiatives can make a lasting impact

These events offered emotional support, connection, and celebration for those affected by breast cancer

