Miniature/Monumental Exhibit At Charlotte From Oct. 31 – Jan.14

This exhibition runs October 31- January 14, and the reception will take place November 6 6-8pm.

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Projective Eye Gallery

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

UNC Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery presents, Miniature/Monumental, a diverse exhibition of artists exploring the psychological effects of miniature and monumental artworks on participants. The exhibition initiates the question, “in what ways does the scale of an artwork affect its viewers?” It draws inspiration from philosophies substantiated in Susan Stewart’s book, On Longing: Narratives of the Miniature, Gigantic, the Souvenir, and the Collection. Do large-scale works produce a sense of awe, as miniature works emit an intimate response in a spectator? Is the “miniature” a metaphor for interiority and the “gigantic” an exaggeration of aspects of the exterior? Does the increase or reduction in scale of the work affect the time and space relations of the everyday world? This exhibition offers an opportunity to explore such theories and more.

