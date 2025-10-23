AI in Library Research At Charlotte Oct. 30

Thu, Oct 30, 2025 | 10am to 11am

Atkins Library, Visualization Lab – Area 49 on 2nd Fl

410 Library Lane, Charlotte, NC 28223

*Note: This event is intended for those who teach classes at UNC Charlotte*

Explore how generative AI has been integrated into library resources. As in every sphere of learning and higher education, library vendors have jumped on board the AI train, finding ways to integrate it into library databases and discovery systems. In some cases, libraries have the option to turn these AI tools on or off, and in others, the tools remain active at all times. Whether you are a fan of AI tools or not, you and your students will now find them in some of the library databases, so it is important to see what they can do. This meetup will give you the opportunity to talk about how AI is impacting your teaching and some of the strategies and opportunities you have found to either integrate or modify your approach to teaching based on students’ integration of AI into their learning experience and coursework.

In this meetup we will explore AI integrations in JSTOR, all ProQuest databases (such as ABI/Inform, Dissertations and Theses, Latin American and International Newsstream, Medline, Sociological Abstracts, New York Times), and Statista, a resource for business, economic, industry and other data.

