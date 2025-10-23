Charlotte’s Kyoung Hee Kim Is Learning How To Make Humans And Algae Coexist In A Space

Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim began developing microalgae-filled building façade systems years ago, prompted by an environmental science class in graduate school. Knowing algae’s ability to sequester carbon and improve air quality as well as potential uses as food or energy sources, she began to design window installations in which microalgae could grow.

The algae’s greens and blues provide shading from the sun, and a pump circulates air through the system, filtering out carbon dioxide and impurities and releasing fresh oxygen. Periodically, the algae can be harvested for other uses, such as biodiesel fuel.

Kim and a team of student researchers began prototyping in 2011. Over the years, the work has been funded by several different grants from the National Science Foundation and the American Institute of Architects. As she has learned from her successes and failures, the architectural design of Kim’s installation has changed dramatically, resulting in three distinct typologies. Currently, Kim has an installation at the Innovation Barn in uptown Charlotte, where she and her team have been testing its performance for six months and are continuing to make improvements.

MORE >>>