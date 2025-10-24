Charlotte Douglas International Airport Campaign Positions Charlotte As The Driving Force University

Travelers passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport will now be greeted with a bold new message in green and gold: The Difference is Charlotte.

It’s more than a tagline, it’s a declaration. The new brand platform positions UNC Charlotte as North Carolina’s most dynamic, outcomes-driven research university, claiming the city itself as the University’s greatest advantage.

Defining Charlotte’s University

The Difference is Charlotte captures the momentum of a university and a city rising as one. It defines UNC Charlotte as the driving force behind the region’s advancement, talent and growth; a top-tier research university fueling one of America’s fastest-growing cities.

The campaign celebrates the people, partnerships and progress that make the University essential to the city’s success, and the city integral to the University’s story.

Spotlighting Charlotte’s Edge

The first wave of creative debuts this week across Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of the region’s busiest and most visible gateways. The large-scale banners are located throughout the new ticketing area and at the entrances to concourses B and C and showcase UNC Charlotte’s distinctive strengths and momentum:

32,000 students: North Carolina’s fastest-growing research university

Top 75 among national public universities

R1: Top-tier research university

Among the Southeast’s most innovative universities

Only university in the Carolinas with motorsports engineering

Carolina’s only School of Data Science

First in N.C. with a bachelor’s in sports analytics

“We wanted to launch in a place that represents movement and momentum; the airport is the perfect backdrop,” said Jenny Matz, executive director for strategic brand and digital engagement. “This is about showing the world what makes UNC Charlotte distinctive, and how our city is integral to every story of impact.”

From Campus to City and Beyond

The Difference is Charlotte underscores that Charlotte isn’t just the University’s location, it’s the engine. Every program, partnership and success story is powered by the city’s energy, innovation and opportunity.

Over the coming months, the platform will expand across digital channels, publications and community partnerships — sharing stories that highlight how UNC Charlotte’s people and progress are shaping the future of the region.

