John Daniels Spearheads MOU Collaboration Between UNC Charlotte And CLT

Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research, innovation and workforce development initiatives that will accelerate the future of aviation in the Charlotte region and beyond.

The partnership unites CLT’s operational expertise and UNC Charlotte’s research leadership to explore and execute advanced technologies, elevate traveler experiences and cultivate a robust talent pipeline for the aviation industry. The collaboration will support the development of the Charlotte Aviation Innovation and Research Institute, inclusive of a mixed-use innovation and training hub near the airport designed to foster interdisciplinary research and hands-on learning.

“Fueled by a shared spirit of innovation, UNC Charlotte is joining CLT in reimagining what’s possible for the airport’s evolving footprint,” said CLT Airport’s Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine. “This ongoing collaboration has already led to great work and provided students with meaningful, hands-on experience. It’s a natural partnership that unites innovation, research and education in a living laboratory that benefits the future of aviation and the next generation of talent.”

Under the MOU, UNC Charlotte will serve as CLT’s general research advisor, helping to identify and prioritize initiatives that address real-world challenges in aviation. The University will contribute technical expertise, conduct research and development, and support workforce initiatives including internships, continuing education and recruitment of new graduates.

“UNC Charlotte is proud to deepen our partnership with CLT through this forward-looking agreement,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for research for UNC Charlotte. “Together, we are building a collaborative ecosystem that connects academic research with industry needs, driving innovation and expanding access to meaningful careers in aviation.”

This collaboration marks a significant step toward transforming Charlotte into a hub for aviation research, education and workforce development — benefiting the region’s economy and the global aviation community.

Learn how UNC Charlotte students like Myla Marve are already gaining hands-on aviation experience at CLT.

About Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), a city of Charlotte department, is ranked the world’s sixth busiest airport. In 2024, CLT welcomed 58.8 million passengers and handled nearly 596,583 arrivals and departures. CLT is served by seven major carriers, 15 regional carriers and three foreign flag carriers with nonstop service to 188 destinations, including 43 international locations and three U.S. territories. CLT averages 1,800 daily arrivals and departures and 4 million passengers traveling to, from and through CLT a month. An enterprise fund, the Airport is self-sustaining and does not collect tax dollars. Airport revenue funds all capital and operating costs.

(*Numbers reflect CLT’s Monthly Activity Report and data from Airport Council International.)

