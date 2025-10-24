Charlotte Celebrates Global Event, GIS Day 2025, Nov. 19

Date: November 19, 2025

Time: 10AM – 2PM

Location: McEniry Hall, UNC Charlotte

Theme: Exploring the Power of Geospatial AI

Center for Applied GIScience (CAGIS) invites students, faculty, companies, and organizations to celebrate GIS Day 2025, a global event recognizing the transformative power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS). The theme of this year highlights the power of Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (Geospatial AI) is shaping a more connected, sustainable, and resilient future. Join us in celebrating the innovations that continue to advance the geospatial science and empower communities through the geospatial technology.

GIS Technology Exhibition

Time: 10AM – 1PM

Location: Lobby at McEniry Hall

Explore hands-on demonstrations and interactive displays showcasing innovative GIS technologies, and real-world applications. This session invites companies and organizations to engage students and faculty through demonstrations of advanced GIS applications, including data collection technologies (e.g., drones, LiDAR, and robots) and visualization tools (e.g., AR, and VR).

Invited companies and organizations:

Student Competitions (Open Now To Register!)

Showcase your skills and compete for prizes! Please click on the links below for requirements and registrations.

Geovisualization Competition: Click to Register and Submit Due Date: November 11 Prize: $75 each for graduate and undergraduate winners.

Poster Competition: Click to Register Due Date: November 15 for registration. November 17 for poster submission. Prize: $75 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place, and $25 for 3rd place.

Lightning Talk Competition: Click to Register Due Date: November 11 for registration. November 18 for slides submission. Prize: $100 for 1st place and $50 for 2nd place.



Invited Talk

Time: 1PM – 2PM

Location: McEniry 124

Featured Speaker: Dr. Fang Qiu, University of Texas at Dallas

Talk: AI-based Monitoring of Wildlife Population in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park using Thermal Drones

Dr. Qiu will discuss how AI and drone-based thermal imaging are revolutionizing wildlife monitoring and conservation in complex ecosystems.

