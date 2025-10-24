Learn More And Connect At Central Piedmont’s SGA Open Session

The Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting an open session for students, staff, and faculty to come together, share ideas, ask questions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about campus life.

Why it matters:

This is a chance to learn more about SGA initiatives, voice your thoughts, and connect with campus leaders in a welcoming, inclusive space.

Details:

Who should attend: Students, staff, and faculty — all members of the campus community are encouraged to participate

When: Mon., Oct. 27, from 3–4 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center 0070/0060, or attend virtually

Whether you’re curious, passionate, or just want to listen in, your presence matters.

MORE >>>