JCSU’s Bull Rush The Polls Helps Get Out The Vote

Johnson C. Smith University has had a long history of encouraging students to make an impact on the world by getting out and voting. Here you will find all of the resources you need to help you get out and vote.

Resources to help you exercise your right to vote locally

Know the candidates: check your sample ballot here.

Are you registered to vote? Confirm your voter registration here.

If you’re not registered, register to vote through the NC DMV.

Find your polling location by visiting iwillvote.com.

Remember, you can vote at any early voting site during early voting. Get more information on early voting.

If you’re going to be out of town, request an absentee by mail ballot

You can go to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to get all other voting information you may need.

Share on social!

When you vote you are participating in creating American History! Be proud and share your voting selfie on social media! Make sure that you include #JCSU and #VoteHBCU!

MORE >>>