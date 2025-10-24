Charlotte Chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students Held Its International Potluck

The UNC Charlotte Chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students in Charlotte, NC

held their annual International Potluck, a tradition celebrating the diverse people, cultures, and cuisines that shape our School of Architecture.

⁠

Hosted each year by the UNC Charlotte Chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS), students shared dishes from around the world. ⁠

⁠

Everyone who attended helped bring a world of culture and connection into Charlotte’s very own Storrs Hall.

@aiasuncc

