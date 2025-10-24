Win A Chance To Have A Holiday Dinner With Chancellor Sharon Gaber

Do you have a cherished holiday side dish or dessert that brings your family and friends together? Submit your favorite recipe and the story behind it for a chance to attend a special holiday dinner with Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and Chartwells on Monday, Nov. 17.

Selected dishes will be featured at the dinner. If your recipe is chosen, you must be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 17, and be willing to be filmed and photographed. We’ll provide the turkey — you bring the sides!

Recipes submitted will be compiled into a UNC Charlotte digital community cookbook and distributed to Niner Nation. The deadline to submit recipes is Monday, Nov. 3. Celebrate the season of giving and share a taste of your tradition.

MORE >>>