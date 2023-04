The annual spring 2023 Central Piedmont Community College Cato Campus horticulture plant sale will be held:

Friday, April 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Get your summer vegetables and herbs for your summer gardens. Also flowers, assorted landscape plants, houseplants, and hanging baskets.

