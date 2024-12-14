Central Piedmont Celebrates 2024 December Graduates

On Dec. 12, 2024, Central Piedmont Community College proudly celebrated the achievements of over 1,487 graduates in a ceremony that highlighted their academic success and their inspiring personal journeys. This December graduating class, with an average GPA of 3.33, demonstrated remarkable dedication and perseverance across a diverse array of programs, setting a strong foundation for future contributions to the community.

“Graduation day is the most joyful day of the year,” said Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer. “It is a day of celebration—of hard work, determination, and the incredible promise that each of our graduates represents.”

Among the many stories of resilience and triumph, four graduates stood out:

Tiffany Glover: At 45 years old, Tiffany earned her Diploma in Adult High School. After being laid off from a trucking job, Tiffany sought a better future and found her place at Central Piedmont. With support from staff like Deandra Williams, she excelled in her studies, discovering joy in learning for the first time. Tiffany plans to return to pursue a degree in information technology and cybersecurity.

“Central Piedmont paved the way for me,” Tiffany shared. “They supported my curiosity and will continue to support my future career development in an ever-changing world.”

Stacy Goode: Even with the birth of her fifth child in September, Stacy earned her Associate Degree in Nursing while balancing the demands of clinicals, soccer practices, and parenting. Her hard work paid off, as she’ll soon begin her career at Novant Health. “Life is about facing challenges and sometimes getting thrown off the path you thought you needed to be on,” Stacy said. “But you pick yourself up and keep going.”

Laken Granger: Overcoming personal loss and grief, Laken earned her associate in arts degree and will begin her baccalaureate studies at UNC Charlotte in January. After her father’s passing and her mother’s battle with cancer, Laken found purpose in education during one of the darkest periods of her life. “My education kept me afloat and gave me purpose,” she reflected.

The ceremony also featured a heartfelt speech by Tryphene Mabiku, a Biological Studies graduate who shared her journey from growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Central Piedmont. Overcoming self-doubt, language barriers, and imposter syndrome challenges, Tryphene discovered the power of community and resilience. Quoting Cicero, she reminded her fellow graduates, “If you have no confidence in yourself, you are twice defeated in the race of life. With confidence, you have won even before you have started.”

Central Piedmont’s graduates represent a wide range of accomplishments:

Degrees Earned: 379 Associate of Applied Science, 79 Associate of Science, and 704 Associate in Arts degrees.

Workforce Contributions: 361 graduates entering industries such as healthcare, engineering, business, IT, and education.

Community Impact: 194 Career and College Readiness students with high school credentials.

As these graduates embark on their next chapters, whether in the workforce or at four-year institutions such as UNC Charlotte, Appalachian State University, and UNC-Chapel Hill, they carry the knowledge, skills, and resilience gained at Central Piedmont.

“You are the future leaders, innovators, and professionals who will make a significant difference in the world,” President Deitemeyer told the graduates. “Share your journey. Show others that hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of family, friends, and mentors lead to success.”

