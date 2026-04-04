Central Piedmont Celebrates Community College Month In April

Central Piedmont Community College will celebrate Community College Month throughout April, spotlighting the college’s role as a gateway to opportunity, a driver of the regional workforce and a pillar of support for students and the broader community.

Since opening its doors in 1963, Central Piedmont has been rooted in access, opportunity and strong community partnerships. Today, the college serves more than 52,000 students annually across six campuses in Mecklenburg County, offering education and training that directly connects learners to in‑demand careers and four‑year transfer pathways.

“Community colleges transform lives every day, and this month gives us the opportunity to share that impact with our community,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “We meet students where they are — whether they’re starting college for the first time, changing careers, or gaining new skills to advance in the workforce.”

Powering the region’s workforce

As one of the largest community colleges in North Carolina, Central Piedmont serves as a critical workforce engine for the Charlotte region. The college collaborates with businesses and industry partners to offer:

20 apprenticeship programs

250 work-based learning opportunities

More than 60 customized training solutions

In addition, continuing education and accelerated training programs allow individuals to reskill or upskill quickly in high‑growth fields — from artificial intelligence and transportation to healthcare and skilled trades.

“Being given the option to work and get paid to learn was very appealing,” said Kent Harrington, a 2025 graduate in Mechatronics Engineering Technology who had an apprenticeship with Blum. Throughout the apprenticeship, Kent gained extensive technical and workplace skills, from operating CNC machinery and working across diverse teams to learning financial management and effective communication.

Affordable education with real value

Central Piedmont is committed to keeping higher education within reach, offering education options to meet the needs of students and their budget.

$46,000+ in potential savings by starting at Central Piedmont and transferring to a four‑year institution

More than 50% of students receive financial aid

$4+ million provided in scholarships annually

Students can further reduce costs through dual enrollment, which allows eligible high school students to earn tuition-free college credit, and apprenticeships allow students to gain paid, hands-on experience while covering tuition costs.

“I went through a lot of financial hardships, so deciding to go to school was a big life-changer for me,” said Daisy Corea, an Ophthalmic Medical Personnel student. “It was something that I wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure where to start. I was too afraid of the commitment of having to pay off student loans and student debt. But Central Piedmont really did make it easy for me, and with the security of being able to jump right into the career of my dreams, it’s so comforting.”

More than a college

Beyond the classroom, Central Piedmont serves as a vital community resource, offering affordable services, cultural events and more for residents of Mecklenburg County and beyond.

The college’s Small Business Center helps more than 350 entrepreneurs and small business owners launch and grow

helps more than 350 entrepreneurs and small business owners launch and grow The community dental clinic serves nearly 1,000 patients annually

English as a Second Language (ESL) and adult literacy programs empower residents to build skills, expand opportunities and participate fully in community life

More than 90,000 community members attend performances or lectures and visit our art galleries across our campuses each year

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