Sweet Success Reception Honors The Very Best Of UNC Charlotte

The outstanding 2026 Staff Employee of the Year Award recipients were honored for their hard work and dedication to the campus community and beyond at a Sweet Success reception Thursday, April 2, in the Popp Martin Student Union.

“Each of our Staff Employee of the Year honorees reflects the very best of UNC Charlotte,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “They uplift our students, support our colleagues and help build a community where every person has the opportunity to thrive. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful for the extraordinary impact they make every day.”

“Our Staff Employee of the Year recipients remind us what makes UNC Charlotte such an exceptional community,” said Deidra Harris-Lumpkins, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “Their leadership, innovation and unwavering care strengthen our academic mission, support our students and colleagues and elevate the work we do every day. We are grateful for their service and proud to celebrate their remarkable contributions.”

Devotion to Duty Award

Johnna Watson, associate dean of graduate enrollment management and funding

For nearly four decades, Johnna Watson has embodied the best of public service at UNC Charlotte, leading with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to graduate education. Her blend of human-centered leadership and data-driven expertise has strengthened the University—from guiding teams through crises to mentoring colleagues and fostering a culture of trust and support. Watson’s impact on students is equally significant, as she counsels applicants with honesty, supports students in moments of challenge and champions access to graduate funding, influencing nearly $150 million in support for more than 12,000 students.

Watch the video honoring Watson.

Human Relations Award

Tarek Elshayeb, director, International Student and Scholar Office

Denise Medeiros, associate director, International Student and Scholar Office

Tarek Elshayeb and Denise Medeiros have had a transformative impact on UNC Charlotte’s international community, supporting nearly 2,000 students and scholars from close to 100 countries with guidance that is both expert and deeply compassionate. Over the past year, they have navigated rapidly shifting federal regulations with remarkable agility—interpreting complex policies, collaborating with campus partners and communicating clear, timely guidance that has strengthened trust across the University. They also advise faculty and administrators, share best practices across the UNC System and champion programs that foster belonging and intercultural engagement.

Watch the video honoring Elshayeb and Medeiros.

Innovation Award

Kory Trosclair, instructional media designer, Center for Teaching and Learning

Kory Trosclair ’17 M.Ed. has had a transformative impact on student success. His visionary work led to the creation of CHEM 1200, an innovative online, midsemester alternative to CHEM 1251 that has dramatically improved outcomes—including a 100% pass rate for students who completed the course and a 10% overall increase in pass rates. By uniting partners across campus, designing engaging digital learning experiences and supporting more than 450 students annually, Trosclair has strengthened academic achievement and institutional sustainability, contributing to more than $9 million in preserved revenue each year.

Watch the video honoring Trosclair.

Community and Public Service Award

Katie Tomer, associate director for wellness promotion initiatives, Center for Wellness Promotion

Katie Tomer’s commitment to community and public service is reflected in her work across the UNC System and throughout Mecklenburg County. Through the Art of Living organization, she brings evidence-based wellness programs to students at multiple campuses, and her compassion for veterans shines through her involvement with Project Welcome Home Troops. Tomer advances truth, healing and restorative justice with Wabanaki REACH, supports global empowerment through the International Women’s Conference and invests in young people by leading resilience-building programs for middle and high school students. Her community service is expansive, deeply human and rooted in creating spaces where people can heal and thrive.

Watch the video honoring Tomer.

Safety and Heroism Award

Anna Parks, executive assistant to the chancellor

Anna Parks’ extraordinary vigilance, compassion and courage were on full display when she recognized a colleague in sudden medical distress and took immediate, lifesaving action. In a moment when many might hesitate, she remained calm, called 911 without delay and provided the critical information needed for first responders to reach the scene during the “golden hour,” a window that ultimately determined the outcome. Parks’ quick thinking and unwavering presence of mind ensured that a fellow staff member received the urgent care they needed—an act that not only saved a life but also exemplified UNC Charlotte’s commitment to community and care.

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