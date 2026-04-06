Exceptional Experience In Student Recruitment, Natalie Nobinger Is Appointed Charlotte’s Director Of Undergraduate Admissions

Natalie Nobinger has been appointed director of undergraduate admissions. She began her duties March 25, 2026.

Nobinger is responsible for leading the University’s undergraduate recruitment and enrollment efforts and broadening UNC Charlotte’s reach and reputation, while cementing the University as a first choice institution. She reports to Claire Kirby, associate provost for enrollment management.

She joins the University from NC State University, bringing 16 years of progressive admissions and enrollment experience within the UNC System to the enrollment management team.

Most recently, Nobinger served as the director of enrollment systems and operations at NC State. Her career is marked by leadership in operational initiatives and the implementation of technological developments designed to streamline and enhance the recruitment and enrollment process.

“Natalie brings exceptional experience in student recruitment, communication and enrollment strategy,” Kirby said. “Her deep expertise in the UNC System and in leveraging technology and relationships to strengthen admission processes make her an ideal fit to lead our undergraduate recruitment efforts.”

Nobinger was selected following a comprehensive national search supported by a higher education search firm. The search was led by a campus-based committee of academic and campus partners who work closely with the undergraduate admissions office. Nobinger holds a bachelor’s degree in higher education administration from Goucher College and a master’s degree in political science from NC State University.

A proud new mom, Nobinger is also an avid traveler and hiker who enjoys exploring the outdoors.

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