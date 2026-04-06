Charlotte College Of Arts + Architecture Presents: Cabaret

Thu, Apr 16, 2026 | 7:30pm

Friday, April 17, 2026 7:30pm

Saturday, April 18, 2026 2pm

Saturday, April 18, 2026 7:30pm

Sunday, April 19, 2026 2pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Performances take place April 16-18 at 7:30pm and April 18-19 at 2pm.

The Departments of Theatre, Dance and Music come together to present Cabaret. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Directed and Choreographed by Tod Kubo

Content Warning:

Please be advised that this production explores mature and sensitive themes including antisemitism, abortion, domestic violence, and sexuality. There will be haze, flashing lights, and loud noises, including a siren. This production is recommended for ages 13+.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8-$25 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Closed captioning will be available at all performances, offered in both English and German. Further instructions on accessing the captions on your smartphone will be available upon arrival. Captioning is powered by CCTheater, from AccessTech, LLC. German subtitles provided by Dr. Susanne Gomoluch, Teaching Professor of German; Dr. Kai Werbeck, Associate Chair and Associate Professor of German; and Lea Kühn, DAAD.

American Sign Language Interpretation will be provided on Sunday 4/19 at 2pm.

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Be sure to check out the digital programs here.

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