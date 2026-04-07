JCSU President Valerie Kinloch Named 2026 Career Mastered Leadership Honoree

Johnson C. Smith University proudly celebrates President Valerie Kinloch, who has been named a 2026 Career Mastered Leadership Honoree. Dr. Kinloch will be recognized alongside award-winning TV journalist and documentary producer Soledad O’Brien (Living Legend Honoree) at the Career Mastered “Brunch with the Masters” and National Women’s History Leadership & Allies Summit on May 6, 2026, in Charlotte.

This national recognition honors visionary leaders who are making a powerful impact in their fields and communities. Under Dr. Kinloch’s leadership, Johnson C. Smith University continues to advance a bold New Era of Excellence, centered on student success, innovation, and community engagement.