Central Piedmont’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program Prepares Students For A Rewarding Healthcare Career — In 2 Years
Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program is preparing students for in-demand roles that make a direct impact on patients’ daily lives. The two-year program combines classroom learning with extensive clinical experience to prepare graduates for certification, licensure and long-term career growth in healthcare.
Why it matters:
- Occupational therapy assistants are in demand as healthcare systems expand services for aging populations, rehabilitation needs and pediatric therapy.
- The role offers strong job prospects and a pathway to additional certifications in the healthcare industry.
The big picture:
- Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program prepares students for a rewarding healthcare career in just two years.
- Graduates are eligible to sit for the national certification exam and pursue licensure nationwide.
By the numbers:
- More than 600 hours of supervised clinical training
- 100% national certification exam pass rate for the past four years
- Median salary: $74,138
Where students train:
Occupational therapy assistant students complete clinical experiences in real-world settings, including:
- Hospitals
- Rehabilitation centers
- Schools
- Pediatric clinics
- Skilled nursing facilities
Who students serve:
Occupational therapy assistants work with children, adults and seniors, helping patients improve daily living skills and overall independence.
What sets the program apart:
- Small classes
- Hands-on labs
- Clinical fieldwork
- Student Occupational Therapy Association involvement
What’s next:
Graduates leave the program prepared to enter the workforce or continue building credentials within the healthcare field.