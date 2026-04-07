Central Piedmont’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program Prepares Students For A Rewarding Healthcare Career — In 2 Years

Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program is preparing students for in-demand roles that make a direct impact on patients’ daily lives. The two-year program combines classroom learning with extensive clinical experience to prepare graduates for certification, licensure and long-term career growth in healthcare.

Why it matters:

Occupational therapy assistants are in demand as healthcare systems expand services for aging populations, rehabilitation needs and pediatric therapy.

The role offers strong job prospects and a pathway to additional certifications in the healthcare industry.

The big picture:

Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program prepares students for a rewarding healthcare career in just two years.

Graduates are eligible to sit for the national certification exam and pursue licensure nationwide.

By the numbers:

More than 600 hours of supervised clinical training

100% national certification exam pass rate for the past four years

Median salary: $74,138

Where students train:

Occupational therapy assistant students complete clinical experiences in real-world settings, including:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centers

Schools

Pediatric clinics

Skilled nursing facilities

Who students serve:

Occupational therapy assistants work with children, adults and seniors, helping patients improve daily living skills and overall independence.

What sets the program apart:

Small classes

Hands-on labs

Clinical fieldwork

Student Occupational Therapy Association involvement

What’s next:

Graduates leave the program prepared to enter the workforce or continue building credentials within the healthcare field.

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