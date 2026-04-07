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Central Piedmont’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program Prepares Students For A Rewarding Healthcare Career — In 2 Years

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Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program is preparing students for in-demand roles that make a direct impact on patients’ daily lives. The two-year program combines classroom learning with extensive clinical experience to prepare graduates for certification, licensure and long-term career growth in healthcare. 

Why it matters: 

  • Occupational therapy assistants are in demand as healthcare systems expand services for aging populations, rehabilitation needs and pediatric therapy. 
  • The role offers strong job prospects and a pathway to additional certifications in the healthcare industry. 

The big picture: 

  • Central Piedmont’s occupational therapy assistant program prepares students for a rewarding healthcare career in just two years. 
  • Graduates are eligible to sit for the national certification exam and pursue licensure nationwide. 

By the numbers: 

  • More than 600 hours of supervised clinical training 
  • 100% national certification exam pass rate for the past four years 
  • Median salary: $74,138 

Where students train: 
Occupational therapy assistant students complete clinical experiences in real-world settings, including: 

  • Hospitals 
  • Rehabilitation centers 
  • Schools 
  • Pediatric clinics 
  • Skilled nursing facilities 

Who students serve: 
Occupational therapy assistants work with children, adults and seniors, helping patients improve daily living skills and overall independence. 

What sets the program apart: 

  • Small classes 
  • Hands-on labs 
  • Clinical fieldwork 
  • Student Occupational Therapy Association involvement 

What’s next: 
Graduates leave the program prepared to enter the workforce or continue building credentials within the healthcare field. 

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