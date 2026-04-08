Charlotte Launches The Albert School of Construction Through A Gift From Alumni Craig And Darla Albert

By CHRISTY JACKSON

The First of Its Kind

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has received a leadership gift from alumni Craig ’85 and Darla ’83 Albert to establish the Albert School of Construction in the William States Lee College of Engineering, launching a new model for construction education in one of the nation’s fastest-growing markets.

The Albert School of Construction, the first in North Carolina to focus on the full capital project lifecycle, will prepare students to lead the planning, engineering and delivery of complex infrastructure projects, equipping graduates with the interdisciplinary skills — from design and engineering through construction and long-term operation — rather than a single phase of the process.

“This investment allows us to align education more directly with the needs of our region and the nation,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “As Charlotte and North Carolina continue to grow, so does the complexity of the infrastructure that supports it. The Albert School of Construction will prepare graduates who understand the full scope of how projects are planned, built and sustained. They will be ready to contribute to that work not only in North Carolina but across the country.”

A National Issue with a Charlotte Solution

Craig Albert, president and chief operating officer of Bechtel Group Inc., said the investment reflects both the urgent need for construction capacity and his longstanding connection to the University.

“In every industry that improves people’s lives, whether it’s healthcare, technology or energy, none of those innovations reach the world unless we build the infrastructure that supports them,” he said. “Right now, there’s a real shortage of construction capacity. If we want those ambitions to be realized, we have to grow the number of professionals who can build the systems that make it all possible.”

Albert’s career in global engineering and construction has given him a front-row view of the workforce challenges facing major infrastructure projects, including an aging workforce and increasing demand for professionals with expertise across engineering, supply chain and emerging technologies. That need is playing out across sectors critical to national growth and security, including the infrastructure that enables artificial intelligence, the rebuilding of U.S. manufacturing capacity, energy and power generation, minerals and metals, and national defense.

“Charlotte is a growing region with a real ‘can-do’ culture,” he said. “That’s something I remember from my time as a student here. It’s a place where people want to achieve something and prove something. That mindset is exactly what the construction industry needs.”

A New Model for Construction Education

Located in one of the top construction markets in the United States, UNC Charlotte is uniquely positioned to align education, research and industry needs. The Albert School of Construction builds on more than 50 years of strength in construction education while bringing together disciplines across engineering, business and data science into a single, future-focused academic enterprise.

“Most programs focus on the construction phase of the project lifecycle,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “What makes this school different is that it is built around the entire capital project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and operations. That integration, combined with our industry partnerships and research strengths, positions Charlotte to lead in how construction education evolves.”

The school will be led by Lingguang Song, the newly named executive director of the school. He most recently served as department chair and professor of engineering technology and construction management.

“We are preparing students to step into complex projects with a broader understanding of how teams, systems and decisions connect,” said Song. “That perspective is what the industry is demanding, and it is what will set our graduates apart.”

UNC Charlotte joins a select group of institutions nationwide with comprehensive, engineering-based construction programs. Its academic structure brings together programs in construction engineering, construction management, civil engineering technology and facilities engineering alongside emerging areas such as digital transformation, energy infrastructure and supply chain systems.

“My hope is that companies will see graduates from this program climbing the learning curve more quickly,” Albert said. “They’ll be equipped for exactly what the industry needs.”

Building for the Future

The leadership gift marks the first step in a broader effort to expand the school’s programs, facilities and industry partnerships. Planned investments include hands-on learning environments such as a construction field lab, expanded industry-integrated curriculum and endowed faculty positions in areas critical to the future of construction.

For the Alberts, who serve as co-chairs of the For the Love of Charlotte campaign, the gift is also intended to inspire others to invest in the University’s momentum.

“If our example encourages others who have been successful after graduating from UNC Charlotte to come back and help the University grow its impact, that would make us very happy,” Albert said.

Additional investments from alumni, industry partners and philanthropic supporters will help accelerate the development of the Albert School of Construction and expand opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, develop technical expertise and lead the next generation of infrastructure projects.

More about Craig and Darla Albert

Craig and Darla Albert are proud alumni and supporters of UNC Charlotte. Darla graduated in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in business and Craig completed a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1985. Their philanthropy has established the Albert Engineering Leadership Scholars program and the Freeman Scholarship, both which support high-achieving students in the University’s Honors College. In recognition of their impact, UNC Charlotte named the Albert & Freeman Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) building in their honor.

In his current role as Bechtel’s president and COO, Craig Albert oversees the company’s global operations, chairs the operating committee and serves on the board of directors. Bechtel is the largest industrial engineering and construction company in the United States.

Albert joined Bechtel in 1998 after beginning his career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Over nearly three decades, he has held a wide range of executive, operational and project leadership roles across major capital projects in power and energy, national defense, aviation, rail, environmental remediation and other infrastructure sectors in the United States and around the world.

He most recently served as president of Bechtel’s infrastructure global business, overseeing a worldwide portfolio of power, communications, aviation, rail and civil infrastructure projects. He also previously served as president of the company’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business, leading its environmental, defense, national security and commercial nuclear operations.

In addition to his role at Bechtel, Albert serves on the board of Inova Health System, a leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Washington, D.C., region, and on the board of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

In addition to a bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte, he holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

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