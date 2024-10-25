Central Piedmont Celebrates I Am First Gen Week
The Central Piedmont Community College Office of Mentoring and Coaching is hosting an exciting week-long event to honor our first-generation students, faculty, and staff. Whether you’re a first-generation student or just want to show your support, come out to celebrate, connect, and learn! Here’s the lineup:
Mon., Nov. 4: First Generation Awareness
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Parr Center, Room 1000-1050
Tues., Nov. 5: Get Out and Vote
It’s Election Day! Make sure your voice is heard by casting your vote. Find your polling location and check voting hours
Wed., Nov. 6: First Gen Meet and Greet
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Library, Room 2160
Thurs., Nov. 7: I Am First Panel
2 – 3 p.m.
Library, Room 2160
Fri., Nov. 8: First Gen Activate
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Parr Center, Room 0060-0070
Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate, connect, and be inspired!