Central Piedmont Steals The Spotlight At STEAM Expo

The Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM Expo hosted over 2,000 students and parents, with Central Piedmont at the heart of the action! Coraline Elizabeth Timberlake Ross, only 12, stole the spotlight as she guided students in using a patient care mannequin named Bartholomew III. With her stethoscope on and confidence high, Coraline offered hands-on training in emergency care techniques alongside her father, Andrew Ross, the college’s emergency medical science director.

Students explored 75 interactive stations, discovering the mechanics of decibels, robotics, coding, and more! Central Piedmont’s 14 departments, including Transportation Systems Technology, provided immersive experiences—showcasing the college’s dedication to STEAM education.

Read the full article, featured in EdNC.

