Charlotte Team Competing In 2025 NASA Lunabotics Competition

UNC Charlotte’s Lunabotics team is a group of 10 multidisciplinary engineering students who will compete in the 2025 NASA Lunabotics Competition at the Kennedy Space Center. Contributions will help the team build a lunar rover and give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of NASA’s research and design process.

Matthew Ewert, team treasurer and mechanical engineering student, said, “The Charlotte Lunabotis team provides a platform for me to learn about robotics in a professional setting while allowing me to collaborate with like-minded individuals who share similar goals. Being part of this organization allows me to expand my network and connect with others in this field.”

This project’s main goal is to compete and win NASA’s Lunabotics competition, hosted at Kennedy Space Center. We are tasked to create a lunar rover able to navigate autonomously and dig up lunar simulant, transport, and deposit it into a designated drop-off zone. The team members get a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of NASA’s research and design process. For more competition details check out the link below.

Lunabotics Challenge

