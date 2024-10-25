Charlotte’s Riley Felts Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year

Riley Felts ’22 is one of 30 athletes in consideration for the NCAA Woman of the Year after a record-breaking pole vault career and outstanding academic record at UNC Charlotte.

Earlier this year, Felts finished as national runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

In August, she was one of two American Athletic Conference athletes nominated for the award. A selection committee picked her as one of the Top 30 honorees, which includes 10 athletes from each NCAA division.

A redshirt senior, Felts is pursuing a master’s degree in geoenvironmental engineering; her undergraduate degree is in civil engineering.

During her Charlotte career, Felts set a school record in both outdoor and indoor pole vault, was named a three-time All-American and won five conference indoor championship titles and two conference outdoor championship titles. In the classroom, she garnered 10 academic awards.

Read the article “Meet Riley Felts,” published in March.

MORE >>>