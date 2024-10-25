Charlotte Announces New Additions To 2024-2025 Commencement Ceremonies
Commencement is one of UNC Charlotte’s most cherished traditions; it marks a major milestone for graduates, their family members and the faculty and staff who have supported them throughout their academic journey.
There are some exciting additions to the 2024-25 commencement ceremonies.
- A separate fall and spring hooding ceremony and conferral of degrees for doctoral candidates.
- A dedicated commencement ceremony for summer graduates immediately following the end of the second summer term.
Fall 2024 Ceremony Schedule
Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.
Undergraduate ceremony for
College of Health and Human Services
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
Klein College of Science
Friday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.
Undergraduate ceremony for
College of Arts + Architecture
Belk College of Business
College of Computing & Informatics
Cato College of Education
William States Lee College of Engineering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Doctoral hooding ceremony for summer and fall candidates
Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.
Graduate School ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates recipients for all programs
Spring 2025 Ceremony Schedule
Thursday, May 08
Doctoral hooding and degree conferral for spring candidates
Friday, May 09
10 a.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)
3 p.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)
Saturday, May 10
10 a.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)
3 p.m. – Graduate School ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates recipients for all programs
Summer 2025 Ceremony Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 9
11 a.m. – Combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony for all summer graduates