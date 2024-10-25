Charlotte Announces New Additions To 2024-2025 Commencement Ceremonies

Commencement is one of UNC Charlotte’s most cherished traditions; it marks a major milestone for graduates, their family members and the faculty and staff who have supported them throughout their academic journey.



There are some exciting additions to the 2024-25 commencement ceremonies.

A separate fall and spring hooding ceremony and conferral of degrees for doctoral candidates.

A dedicated commencement ceremony for summer graduates immediately following the end of the second summer term.

Fall 2024 Ceremony Schedule

Friday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.

Undergraduate ceremony for

College of Health and Human Services

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

Klein College of Science



Friday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.

Undergraduate ceremony for

College of Arts + Architecture

Belk College of Business

College of Computing & Informatics

Cato College of Education

William States Lee College of Engineering



Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.

Doctoral hooding ceremony for summer and fall candidates

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.

Graduate School ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates recipients for all programs

Spring 2025 Ceremony Schedule

Thursday, May 08

Doctoral hooding and degree conferral for spring candidates



Friday, May 09

10 a.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)

3 p.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)



Saturday, May 10

10 a.m. – Undergraduate ceremony (colleges TBD)

3 p.m. – Graduate School ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates recipients for all programs

Summer 2025 Ceremony Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 9

11 a.m. – Combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony for all summer graduates

MORE >>>