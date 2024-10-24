JCSU Launches Online Auction For Exclusive Carolina Panthers Tickets

Johnson C. Smith University is excited to announce an online auction, offering fans the chance to bid on exclusive Carolina Panthers and JCSU football tickets.

This special auction aims to raise funds for JCSU’s initiatives and provide fans with unforgettable game-day experiences.

The auction features two sets of aisle seats at the 50-yard line on the Silver Club Level for the upcoming Carolina Panthers games:

There is also an opportunity to bid on four VIP Hospitality Tent tickets for JCSU’s final home game of the season against Fayetteville State on Nov. 2, which is also Senior Day.

Fans can place their bids now through this link.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the JCSU Fund. Stay tuned, as more items may be added to the auction in the coming weeks!

For questions or to contribute items to the auction, please contact IA at advancement@jcsu.edu.

