Purpose Chats At Central Piedmont Oct 24
Ready to explore your purpose and set meaningful goals? Join the Central Piedmont Community College’s Office of Mentoring and Coaching for an inspiring session where we’ll dive into self-discovery and growth. Here’s what you need to know:
Date: Tues., Oct. 24
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Parr Center, Library, Room 2160
Topics We’ll Explore:
- Who am I?
- Goal Setting
- Personal Values
- Becoming
- There will be engaging activities and discussions designed for everyone. All are welcome to join this journey of self-discovery! If you’d like to attend, please fill out this registration form.