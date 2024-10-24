Latinx/a/o Alumni Network Presents The 2024 Bachata Brunch Nov 10

EVENT INFO

Date: 11/10/2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Latinx/a/o Alumni Network invites you to join them in kicking off Niner Nation Week with the 2024 Bachata Brunch! Celebrate your shared connection to UNC Charlotte and gather with fellow Latinx/a/o alumni to share in a custom curated brunch menu complete with music and dancing. Enjoy the photo booth, dance instruction, a live DJ and tasty beverages. We are pleased to welcome back to campus our Bachata Brunch emcee, Love is Blind season 6 contestant, Amy Tiffany ’17.



We look forward to celebrating with you.

CONTACT

Jessica Dunlow ’12,

Assistant Director of Alumni Affinity Networks at

(704) 687-5474

LOCATION

UNC Charlotte Harris Alumni Center at Johnson Glen

8688 Johnson Alumni Way

Charlotte, NC 28262

TICKET INFO

Regular: $30 per person

Tickets include admission, brunch, one (1) drink ticket, dance instructions and commemorative photos. 45-minute Bachata lessons will be provided by Rodrigo and Wendy Jimenez ’19 of RW Latin Dance Company beginning at 10:15 am.

ABOUT THE HOST

Amy Tiffany ’17, a proud alum and social media personality, is best known for her role on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Love is Blind (Season 6). Amy, a North Carolina native graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s in International Business and previously worked as an e-commerce specialist before meeting and marrying fellow contestant Johnny McIntyre on the show.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTORS

Rodrigo and Wendy Jimenez ’19, owners of RW Latin Dance Company are renowned International instructors and performers who have graced numerous stages locally and abroad. Rodrigo and Wendy were awarded as Distinguished Alumni in 2023 by the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture and appeared in Netflix’s Love is Blind Season 6 in 2024 alongside Bachata Brunch Emcee, Amy Cortes ’17.

