Charlotte Recognized In Princeton Review’s 2025 Guide to Green Colleges

UNC Charlotte has made the Princeton Review’s 2025 Guide to Green Colleges, an annual publication that recognizes academic institutions that foster a culture of environmental responsibility and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

UNC Charlotte is one of 511 colleges and universities included in the 2025 edition. The guide is based on reporting from nearly 600 college and university administrators on their institution’s sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. The Princeton Review also surveyed students attending the colleges about their “green” campus experiences.

“UNC Charlotte is excited to be recognized again by the Princeton Review,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. This distinction tells current and prospective students that we are a healthy, clean and responsible University committed to a sustainable future.”

Studies by the Princeton Review indicate that 61% of 8,800 college applicants surveyed in 2024 confirmed that information about a university’s commitment to the environment would affect their choice of schools.

The Princeton Review editors also provide institutions with a green rating score from 60 to 99; Charlotte received a 90. The score is a comprehensive measure of a school’s performance as an environmentally aware and prepared institution.

Sustainability at UNC Charlotte

Throughout the month of October, UNC Charlotte has been observing Campus Sustainability Month, an international celebration of sustainability in higher education.

Students, faculty and staff have been participating in events such as the Transportation Fair, the Student Sustainability Summit, Campus Beautification Day and a farmer’s market. These events have been a great way for Niner Nation to work together and express their care for the campus environment and community.

Visit the sustainability website for additional information on UNC Charlotte’s sustainability efforts.

