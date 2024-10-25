Reading Of “A Raisin In The Sun” at Charlotte Nov 2

Sat, Nov 02, 2024 | 3pm

Independent Picture House

In conjunction with the UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre’s production of “Clybourne Park” (a “spin off” of Lorraine Hansberry’s world classic A Raisin in the Sun), the department will be collaborating with The Independent Picture House of Charlotte to produce a staged reading of “A Raisin in the Sun,” featuring guest director and UNC Charlotte alumna Tina Kelly and a cast of alumni and local community actors.

Tickets are FREE and can be acquired at the door.

The Department of Theatre at UNC Charlotte is hosting a secondary event for each of its main stage shows this season. The secondary events reflect upon and celebrate the original stories on which each of this season’s plays was inspired or based, as well as exploring the art of adaptation.



For questions about this and other companion events, please contact Department of Theatre Chair David Janowiak: djanowi1@charlotte.edu .

