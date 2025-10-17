Central Piedmont Celebrates National Transfer Student Week

Oct. 20–24 | Multiple campuses and virtual

Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating National Transfer Student Week with events designed to help students explore transfer options, connect with advisors, and learn how to save on a four-year degree.

What’s happening:

National Transfer Student Week Kick-Off

Mon., Oct. 20 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center Quad

Start the week with games, prizes, and fun as we launch the celebration.

Mon., Oct. 20 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center Quad Start the week with games, prizes, and fun as we launch the celebration. College Transfer Fair

Tue., Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby

Meet representatives from over 30 colleges and universities across North Carolina. Learn about transfer partnerships, admissions, student engagement, and more.

Tue., Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby Meet representatives from over 30 colleges and universities across North Carolina. Learn about transfer partnerships, admissions, student engagement, and more. Guaranteed Admissions Virtual Sessions

Wed., Oct. 22 | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Virtual

Discover how to transfer to one of 15 four-year institutions in North and South Carolina through guaranteed admission programs. Learn how to save thousands on your degree.

Wed., Oct. 22 | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Virtual Discover how to transfer to one of 15 four-year institutions in North and South Carolina through guaranteed admission programs. Learn how to save thousands on your degree. Transfer Tables

Thu., Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | All campuses

Drop in to speak with academic advisors about your degree plan, campus resources, and transfer questions.

Thu., Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | All campuses Drop in to speak with academic advisors about your degree plan, campus resources, and transfer questions. College Spirit Day

Fri., Oct. 24 | All day | All campuses

Show your school pride—wear your favorite college gear.

MORE >>>