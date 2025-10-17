Central Piedmont Celebrates National Transfer Student Week
Oct. 20–24 | Multiple campuses and virtual
Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating National Transfer Student Week with events designed to help students explore transfer options, connect with advisors, and learn how to save on a four-year degree.
What’s happening:
- National Transfer Student Week Kick-Off
Mon., Oct. 20 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center Quad
Start the week with games, prizes, and fun as we launch the celebration.
- College Transfer Fair
Tue., Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby
Meet representatives from over 30 colleges and universities across North Carolina. Learn about transfer partnerships, admissions, student engagement, and more.
- Guaranteed Admissions Virtual Sessions
Wed., Oct. 22 | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Virtual
Discover how to transfer to one of 15 four-year institutions in North and South Carolina through guaranteed admission programs. Learn how to save thousands on your degree.
- Transfer Tables
Thu., Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | All campuses
Drop in to speak with academic advisors about your degree plan, campus resources, and transfer questions.
- College Spirit Day
Fri., Oct. 24 | All day | All campuses
Show your school pride—wear your favorite college gear.