Thursday, October 16, 2025
Central Piedmont Celebrates National Transfer Student Week

Oct. 20–24 | Multiple campuses and virtual 

Central Piedmont Community College is celebrating National Transfer Student Week with events designed to help students explore transfer options, connect with advisors, and learn how to save on a four-year degree. 

What’s happening: 

  • National Transfer Student Week Kick-Off 
    Mon., Oct. 20 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center Quad
    Start the week with games, prizes, and fun as we launch the celebration. 
  • College Transfer Fair 
    Tue., Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor Lobby
    Meet representatives from over 30 colleges and universities across North Carolina. Learn about transfer partnerships, admissions, student engagement, and more. 
  • Guaranteed Admissions Virtual Sessions 
    Wed., Oct. 22 | 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. | Virtual
    Discover how to transfer to one of 15 four-year institutions in North and South Carolina through guaranteed admission programs. Learn how to save thousands on your degree. 
  • Transfer Tables 
    Thu., Oct. 23 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | All campuses
    Drop in to speak with academic advisors about your degree plan, campus resources, and transfer questions. 
  • College Spirit Day 
    Fri., Oct. 24 | All day | All campuses
    Show your school pride—wear your favorite college gear. 

