Come Be A Part Of JCSU’s 2025 Fall Open House Oct. 25

 Sat Oct 25, 2025 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 

Johnson C. Smith University, 28216

Meet:

  • Faculty members from our diverse range of majors
  • Student leaders who shape campus life
  • Representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience:

  • Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life
  • Entertaining performances
  • Family workshops to provide valuable insights
  • Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
  • Come and be a part of the JCSU community!

Ticket Information:

Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Group tickets are also available. 

Register Today

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010. 

