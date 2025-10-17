Come Be A Part Of JCSU’s 2025 Fall Open House Oct. 25
Sat Oct 25, 2025 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Johnson C. Smith University, 28216
Meet:
- Faculty members from our diverse range of majors
- Student leaders who shape campus life
- Representatives from our Financial Aid department
Experience:
- Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life
- Entertaining performances
- Family workshops to provide valuable insights
- Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
- Come and be a part of the JCSU community!
Ticket Information:
Each ticket is valid for one entry only. Group tickets are also available.
For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.