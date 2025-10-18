Global Studies Exhibition At Charlotte Oct. 24

RECEPTION: Wed, Oct 29, 2025 | 1pm to 3pm

Oct. 24 – Nov. 12

Brad Sekulich, Director, UNC Charlotte Office of Education Abroad, explains “Each year, the Global Studies exhibition provides us with very tangible evidence of the importance that study abroad and other international opportunities bring to the curriculum and the student experience. The work displayed in the gallery represents the perspective, exploration, interpretation, cultural learning, and investment in a different way of understanding that can only come from stepping out of one’s cultural and social norm and into a new environment.

“As Ansel Adams is credited with saying, ‘In wisdom gathered over time I have found that every experience is a form of exploration.’ And it is exactly the exploratory aspect of an international experience that makes this such an important piece of a creator’s development. These students have explored their creative medium(s), their host environments, their own understanding of the world around them, and, perhaps most importantly, how they understand themselves as the person arrived abroad from their home culture but now sees home through a different and broader prism.

“The work here demonstrates early steps in careers that will seek to solve the world’s toughest challenges and address global issues we may not even know yet exist. The high impact practice of study abroad prepares students to take on these challenges and to do so with a broader view as to what makes humanity function. Enjoy what is offered here and know that it represents so much more than a class or an assignment.”

MORE >>>