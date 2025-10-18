Charlotte Risk Management and Insurance Golf Tournament Breaks Record

It was a record-breaking year for the UNC Charlotte Risk Management and Insurance Golf Tournament. This year’s event raised $95,000 for student scholarships, pushing its seven-year total past $500,000. These funds, raised through strong partnerships with companies and industry leaders, represent a significant milestone in support for Belk College of Business students on their path to careers in risk management and insurance.

The funds raised have directly supported hundreds of students through scholarships that ease financial burdens and open doors to professional development. From internships and certifications to industry conferences and networking events, the tournament’s reach extends far beyond the fairway.

“We have tremendous support because we can award thousands of scholarships to Belk College students”, said program director Tom Marshall.” We have great networking opportunities among alumni and many career opportunities that students are able to obtain because of the generosity of so many people who are part of this program.”

Each year, the RMI program sees more than 50 students secure internships in the insurance industry, with many graduates landing jobs in their preferred career path before graduation. The program touts a 100 percent placement rate for graduates within two months of graduation.

This year’s tournament welcomed more than 130 golfers, including alumni, industry professionals, and students. The event featured a round of Captain’s Choice, a buffet lunch, and ample networking opportunities.

Student voices underscored the tournament’s impact.

“The scholarships are helpful because going into college, I knew I would have to pay for school myself,” said Caleb Rich ‘21. So when I was in the introductory meetings hearing about all these scholarships and study abroad opportunities, being able to take advantage of those opportunities was really eye-opening for me.”

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity to be a part of UNC Charlotte’s RMI program, said senior RMI student Logan Laten. “I remember being introduced to the program, but Tom Marshall gave me every reason why I should join. I was lucky enough to be one of the people to receive a scholarship.

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity to be a part of UNC Charlotte’s RMI program, said senior RMI student Logan Laten. “I remember being introduced to the program, but Tom Marshall gave me every reason why I should join. I was lucky enough to be one of the people to receive a scholarship.

Tournament sponsors included 50 industry partners, with Builders Mutual, Coastal Honeycutt, Clear Blue, Travelers, and CRC Insurance Group returning as Forty Niner sponsors. Gold-level sponsors included Paradigm, Aon Reinsurance Solutions, SCOR, and MGC. Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. was the New in Golf sponsor.

As the RMI Golf Tournament grows in scale and significance, its mission remains clear: to strengthen industry connections and support for students and build a pipeline of talent for the risk management and insurance sectors.

MORE >>>