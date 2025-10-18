Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill Replaced—Jesh Humphrey Will Serve Interim

UNC Charlotte announced that Mike Hill will no longer serve as the athletic director for the Charlotte 49ers effective immediately. This decision was made after careful deliberation and in recognition that the rapidly evolving business, regulatory and competitive landscape of higher education athletics demands a new approach and renewed strategic foundation.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our athletics department with deep commitment,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “He played a pivotal role in many important advances for our athletics department, including the move to the American Conference. His hiring of Head Football Coach Tim Albin has also set us on a path toward success. We deeply appreciate Mike’s service, dedication and contributions, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

During the interim period, Jesh Humphrey, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel, will oversee the department as the University assesses the best path forward.

