The Central Piedmont Experience Open House Event Nov. 8

Central Piedmont Community College will host its Fall Open House on Sat., Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Central Campus.

The Central Piedmont Experience is an open house event, designed for prospective students and their families to learn more about academic programs, student services, and campus life. You’ll also be able to explore specialized pathways such as Early College, Middle College, and Dual Enrollment, which allow students to earn college credit while still in high school. Current students who are still exploring their path are also invited. This is a great opportunity to connect with faculty, discover new programs, and see what else Central Piedmont has to offer.

What to expect:

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but registration will also be available on-site

is strongly encouraged, but registration will also be available on-site Activitie s will span across Central Campus with the Parr Center serving as the main hub

will span across Central Campus with the Parr Center serving as the main hub Parking is available in Parking Deck 4 and Parking Lots 5, 6, and 7.

Highlights include:

Guided campus tours led by Student Ambassadors

20+ booth-style tables featuring programs and services

Info sessions on admissions, financial aid, and scholarships

Refreshments, giveaways, and games

MORE >>>