Central Piedmont Celebrates Truist Honors Scholar Bawi Thawng — A Semifinalist For The Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship
Central Piedmont is celebrating an outstanding milestone as Bawi Thawng has been named a semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Selected from more than 1,300 applicants across the country, Bawi is one of only 485 students recognized for exceptional academic performance, leadership and resilience. The award provides up to $55,000 per year to help top community college students complete their bachelor’s degrees without taking on debt.
Why it matters
- Bawi is a Central Piedmont Truist Honors Scholar whose work exemplifies academic excellence
- He is the third scholar from the program to be recognized as a semifinalist in the three years since its founding
- The recognition places him among the most accomplished community college students nationwide
Bawi’s impact
- Presented at professional conferences representing Central Piedmont
- Served on the Honors Scholar Leadership Council
- Participated in the 2025 Summer Scholars at Chautauqua Program
- Known for his quiet confidence and strong determination
The big picture
Bawi’s achievement continues a growing legacy of excellence for the college’s Truist Honors Scholars, who have consistently earned national recognition in a short span of time.